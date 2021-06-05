Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $618.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $47,916.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,723 shares of company stock worth $340,446 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

