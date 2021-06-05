Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) vs. Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Scor 0.89% 2.13% 0.29%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Midwest and Scor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Scor 0 3 5 0 2.63

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.95%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Scor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Scor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 14.14 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -9.05 Scor $16.58 billion 0.36 $267.30 million $0.14 22.86

Scor has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scor beats Midwest on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR Global Life segment provides life reinsurance products, including protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

