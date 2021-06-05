Mina Achieves Market Cap of $545.78 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $545.78 million and approximately $28.91 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00010050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00299606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00249925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.01141289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,293.85 or 1.00149180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 149,845,571 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

