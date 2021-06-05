Mind Cure Health (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 41,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 396,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

About Mind Cure Health (OTCMKTS:MCURF)

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

