Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Holdings Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.