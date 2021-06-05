Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits Market Capitalization of $33.30 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $337.68 or 0.00900613 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $33.30 million and $73,643.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00068942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00296434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00238107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.18 or 0.01184641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,653.90 or 1.00424929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 98,600 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

