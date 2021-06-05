Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $1.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

