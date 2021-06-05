Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $1.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $27.43.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
