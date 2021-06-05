Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 3,069 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 105,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

