Mizuho Boosts Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $21.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

