Mizuho Upgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Buy

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $231.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.19.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.89. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $213.67.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

