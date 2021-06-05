Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares in the company, valued at $92,929,402.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at $72,595,187.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 269,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

