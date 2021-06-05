MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(1.38)-$(1.25) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $771-$784 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.23 million.MongoDB also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.43)-$(0.40) EPS.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $315.27 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.25.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

