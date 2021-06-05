Morgan Stanley Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $555.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $538.00 to $555.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $482.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.00. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $292.41 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

