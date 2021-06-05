Morgan Stanley Increases VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Price Target to $48.00

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

VEREIT stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

