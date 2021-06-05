Morgan Stanley Increases VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Price Target to $48.00

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.
VEREIT stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
VEREIT Company Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
