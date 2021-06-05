Morgan Stanley Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $321.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.71.

CI opened at $252.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

