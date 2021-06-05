Morgan Stanley Trims Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Target Price to $35.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.
Shares of AVIR stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.