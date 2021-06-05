Morgan Stanley Trims Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Target Price to $35.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

