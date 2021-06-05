Morgan Stanley Upgrades Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Banco de Sabadell to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco de Sabadell to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BNDSY opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

