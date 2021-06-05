Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296,827 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LYG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

