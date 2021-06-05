Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $21.67 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,119 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of TFC opened at $60.19 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

