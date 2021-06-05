Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,317 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,231,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

