Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $252.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.71.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.