Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

