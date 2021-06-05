Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 202,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.8% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,040.8% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

