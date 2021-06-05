MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.83. MoSys shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 17,866,192 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.06.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MoSys by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

