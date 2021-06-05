Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Purchased by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 0.69% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPAA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.16. 26,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $460.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

