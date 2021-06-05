Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $209.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $211.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

