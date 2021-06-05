MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $212.85 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.74 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.79.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

