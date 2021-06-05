MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $467,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $418.12 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

