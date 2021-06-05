MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 22,648 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,648 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

