MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $136,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 548 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.82.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

