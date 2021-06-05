Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.24. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 144,287 shares changing hands.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.96.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

