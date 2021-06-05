Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Position Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 170.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Natera by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Natera by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Natera by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA opened at $97.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,941,293.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,038 shares of company stock worth $31,533,538 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

