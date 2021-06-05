National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.45 Million

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce sales of $80.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.20 million and the highest is $82.69 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $327.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $357.45 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

National Health Investors stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $19,336,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $13,864,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

