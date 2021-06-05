NativeCoin Price Reaches $0.0752 on Top Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $77.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.00263678 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About NativeCoin

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.