Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Navigator worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Navigator by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NVGS opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $566.77 million, a PE ratio of -507.00 and a beta of 2.48. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

