NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.80. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,752,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. 79,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,548. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

