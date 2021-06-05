Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.