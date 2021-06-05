Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $305,321,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.50. 2,628,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $388.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.