Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 338.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,736,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,587,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $231.47 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

