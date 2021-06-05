Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 in the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $201.34. 587,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,431. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.29. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.