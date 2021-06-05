NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $62.65

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.65, but opened at $65.75. NeoGames shares last traded at $63.13, with a volume of 3,159 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.97.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

