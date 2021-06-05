NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $62.65

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.65, but opened at $65.75. NeoGames shares last traded at $63.13, with a volume of 3,159 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.97.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
