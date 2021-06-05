NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post $121.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.60 million to $122.23 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $86.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $501.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.52 million to $504.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $584.76 million, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $599.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

NEO stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,278. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

