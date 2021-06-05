NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-0.97 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.37.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

