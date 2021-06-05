NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.37.

Shares of NTAP opened at $80.74 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

