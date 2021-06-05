NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 222,885 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $2,226,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTST stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.74 million and a P/E ratio of 33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

