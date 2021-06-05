New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,624 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 349,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.01 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

