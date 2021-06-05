Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 145,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,024,520 shares.The stock last traded at $70.68 and had previously closed at $72.70.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

