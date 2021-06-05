News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NWSA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50. News has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that News will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC raised its stake in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in News during the first quarter worth $3,730,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in News by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in News by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $52,005,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

