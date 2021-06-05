Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.93

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $147.02 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00293940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00245224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.31 or 0.01120692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,171.77 or 1.00263342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,918 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,270 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

