Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,444 shares of company stock worth $18,468,685 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $148.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

